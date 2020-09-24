Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher Reportedly On Board For ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ Reshoots

Zack Snyder is reassembling the cast of “Justice League” for reshoots that will be featured in his upcoming “Snyder Cut” of the 2017 DC Comics superhero movie.

Snyder, whose previous directorial efforts included “Watchmen” and “300”, was in the midst of production when a family tragedy forced him to drop out. Director Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) was brought in as an 11th-hour replacement to complete the movie.

When “Justice League” was released, neither the reviews nor the box office lived up to expectations; meanwhile, subsequent accusations from actor Ray Fisher — who played Cyborg — of abusive behaviour from Whedon, enabled by studio executives, has resulted in a full-fledged investigation.

In the midst of the turmoil, HBO Max revealed that Snyder would be returning to the project to complete his long-rumoured “Snyder Cut” of the film, which has long been rumoured to be far superior than the film that was ultimately released.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the result will be a four-episode miniseries, featuring new special effects and new scenes featuring stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

THR reports that Cavill, Affleck, Gadot are all scheduled to come back for reshoots, along with Fisher, despite his recent vocal criticism of Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, Fisher is in talks with the studio to make a cameo in The Flash, which is scheduled to go into production next year; at the moment, however, those negotiations have reportedly stalled.