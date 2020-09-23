Alan Arkin Won’t Be Returning For Final Season Of ‘The Kominsky Method’

Netflix recently announced that the upcoming third season of “The Kominsky Method” would be the show’s last, and now fans have even more bad news to digest.

According to a report from Deadline, when the show eventually returns with its swan-song season, Alan Arkin won’t be a part of it after spending two seasons playing Norman, agent and best friend of acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas).

A source tells THR that Arkin decided to pass on the third season some time ago, and that the COVID-19 pandemic played no part in his decision.

Norman’s absence will reportedly be written into the upcoming season’s storyline.

“’The Kominsky Method’ has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics,” said series creator Chuck Lorre when the announcement about the third season was made. “I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

A production start date on the third season of “The Kominsky Method”, like much in Hollywood at the moment, remains up in the air.