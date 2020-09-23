Trump Says He’s ‘Not A Fan’ Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry Luck ‘Cause He’s Gonna Need It’

U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t usually comment on British royalty, but he made an exception during his Wednesday press conference at the White House.

A reporter asked Trump for his reaction after telling him — erroneously — that “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.” (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been encouraging Americans to exercise their right to vote, but have never publicly endorsed Biden or even mentioned his name.)

Trump, assuming he had been attacked by the couple, fired back.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” he stated. “And I would say this, and she probably has heard that: I wish a lot of luck to Harry — ’cause he’s gonna need it.”

Reporter: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that." Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers…I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it." pic.twitter.com/AqO0ORI1jB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was quick to point out the blatant sexism in Trump’s remark.

I wonder why Trump went after Meghan and not Harry… what could it be about her that so bothers him… thinking… thinking … pic.twitter.com/YQOPUSu1eB — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

Trump cares more about the fact Meghan Markle is backing Biden than he does about the health of Americans. And that’s just pathetic. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 23, 2020

meghan markle making a simple message against hate, discrimination, and misinformation and trump/his supporters knowing immediately that it's targeted towards them shows that they know that's exactly what they represent, they just don't care — matt (@RealMattGannon) September 23, 2020

All Meghan Markle said was vote against hate. Trump raised his hand and said yes, that's me, I'm the hater! — MizQue (@MizQue) September 23, 2020

trump on meghan markle: “I’m not a fan of hers” trump on ghislaine maxwell: “I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times… I just wish her well” one told people to vote & the other is linked to a well known child sex pedator & is known to be his procurer. — michelle (@ddarveyy) September 24, 2020