Trump Says He’s ‘Not A Fan’ Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry Luck ‘Cause He’s Gonna Need It’

By Brent Furdyk.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky / Albert Nieboer/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images
U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t usually comment on British royalty, but he made an exception during his Wednesday press conference at the White House.

A reporter asked Trump for his reaction after telling him — erroneously — that “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.” (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been encouraging Americans to exercise their right to vote, but have never publicly endorsed Biden or even mentioned his name.)

Trump, assuming he had been attacked by the couple, fired back.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” he stated. “And I would say this, and she probably has heard that: I wish a lot of luck to Harry — ’cause he’s gonna need it.”

ET Canada has reached out to a rep for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was quick to point out the blatant sexism in Trump’s remark.

Check out more Twitter reaction to Trump’s diss of the Duchess of Sussex.

