‘America’s Got Talent’ Reveals Winner Of Season 15

SPOILER ALERT: The winner of the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” will be revealed below, so read on at your own discretion.

Following a special hour-long countdown special, the three-hour season finale finally revealed which of the 10 finalists to make it to the results show was crowned this season’s champion.

There was a lot of show to get through first, and the first order of business was Simon Cowell.

Fans were hopeful that the lead judge — still recovering after breaking his back in an accident last month — would make an appearance for the finale; that turned out not to be the case.

The show kicked off with a performance from Usher, performing a medley of his hits while involving the judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Other highlights included appearances from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Blake Shelton and, most surprising of all, the Duchess of Sussex, with Meghan Markle herself making a virtual appearance to share her support for singer Archie Williams.

Finally, it was time to announce the winner.

Coming in at fifth place was aerialist Alan Silva, with 11-year-old Canadian singer Roberta Battaglia landing in fourth place and singer Cristina Rae taking third.

This left vocal duo Broken Roots and spoken-word poet Brandon Leake as the final two.

And the winner is…

The votes are in! Your new #AGT winner is… pic.twitter.com/trYh9B9rfp — America’s Got Talent Finale Tonight! (@AGT) September 24, 2020

… Brandon Leake, the first time a spoken-word poet has won “America’s Got Talent”.

Here’s how Leake’s fans reacted to his victory on Twitter.

In honour of his win, check out Leakes’ Golden Buzzer-worthy performance from earlier this season.