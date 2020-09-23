Kanye West has gone to war with his label, taking to social media to air his frustrations with the music industry.

Specifically, he’s been calling out Universal Music Group — which signed him in 2004 and which he sued last year in an effort to free himself from his contract.

More recently, he’s been demanding the rights to his master recordings, and has even been tweeting copies of his contracts in order to demonstrate what he’s up against.

In a new interview with Billboard, West insisted that the notoriously predatory practices for which the music industry was known in its early days haven’t changed all that much.

“Old execs admit it,” he said. “The contracts are almost the same now. The shape, the terminology… And yet, in that time we moved to a completely digital age. Has the attitude of the labels and the structure in which our music moves on our side changed to that degree? No, it has not. You’re locked in; once you’re locked in you can ask no questions. Name me one contract which allocates the amount of time you get with the finance team? It’s audit or nothing. Insane.”

What he’s seeking is a complete reimagining of the business model that would allow artists to own their own master recordings.

“The balance of power is too off, the gap between major label profit and artist profit too wide, and I will work to re-think the design of the entire way we move in this space,” he said. “The desired effect will only be achieved when every artist owns their masters. I’m Team ‘Free Artists.’ I’m committed to doing whatever is necessary so artists own their own copyrights. The response is awesome because everyone knows this is a broken system that needs to be fixed. Currently, artists take advances to make records and yet when they repay those advances the record company still owns the records.”

That existing system, he contended, is simply unfair to artists. “Imagine a bank lending you money to buy a house and then when you’ve repaid that mortgage, them telling you they still own it,” he said.

West also referenced Taylor Swift’s plight after the owner of her previous label, Scott Borchetta, sold her master recordings to talent manager Scooter Braun, who will now be profiting from Swift’s hard work and creativity for as long as he owns them.

Despite his complicated past with Swift, West said he’s determined to help her.

“All artists need to be free and own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else,” he said. “As I mentioned before, Scooter Braun is a friend and we’ll be having that discussion.”