Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance At ‘AGT’ Finale To Support Archie Williams

Wednesday night’s season-15 finale of “America’s Got Talent” brought out an array of special guests, ranging from Usher to Blake Shelton.
One surprise guest that no one was expecting was Meghan Markle, who made a virtual appearance to share her support of singer Archie Williams.
Williams has become an “AGT” fan favourite this season, for his powerful voice but also his amazing story, having spent 36 years behind bars until evidence emerged that exonerated him.
“Just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story and we’ve been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name,” joked the mother of Prince Archie.
“So, a very special message to you that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can’t wait to see what you do,” she continued. “We’re in your corner, have a good night.”
According to People, a source revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fans of “AGT”, and have been “watching the series and loved him from the moment they first saw him.”