Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance At ‘AGT’ Finale To Support Archie Williams

Wednesday night’s season-15 finale of “America’s Got Talent” brought out an array of special guests, ranging from Usher to Blake Shelton.

One surprise guest that no one was expecting was Meghan Markle, who made a virtual appearance to share her support of singer Archie Williams.

Williams has become an “AGT” fan favourite this season, for his powerful voice but also his amazing story, having spent 36 years behind bars until evidence emerged that exonerated him.