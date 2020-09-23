Gigi Hadid Gives Birth To First Child With Zayn Malik

Congratulations to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik! The 25-year-old model has given birth to their first child together, a baby girl, Malik announced on Wednesday.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” the singer wrote alongside a black-and-white pic of him holding his daughter’s hand. “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Hadid for the most part has remained private about her pregnancy. A source first told ET that Hadid was pregnant in late April and was already 20 weeks along.

“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while,” the source said. “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

She confirmed the news two days later during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she said.

In July, Hadid showed off her bare baby bump during an Instagram Live session as a source told ET that she and and 27-year-old Malik were excited to welcome their baby girl.

“Gigi has been enjoying pregnancy and everyone around her knows she’ll be the best mom,” the source said. “Gigi publicly hasn’t shared much because she knows now is not the time to share everything as there is much more important things going on in the world like coronavirus and BLM. Gigi feels her platform is better used to highlight and bring awareness to those things right now.”

“Gigi hasn’t been private with family and friends,” the source continued. “She’s documented everything and shares photos and her progress with the people around her.”

