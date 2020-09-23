Michelle Obama & Jennifer Lopez Bond Over Their Kids Remote Schooling

Wednesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S., and Michelle Obama marked the occasion by welcoming a special guest for an Instagram chat: Jennifer Lopez.

The intent is to encourage the former First Lady’s 42.2 million followers and JLo’s legion of fans to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election.

During their chat, the two also bonded over a role they both share: mother.

“Things are confusing, not quite safe,” Obama said of her two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, both university students unable to return to their campuses. Instead, they’re studying remotely from their parents’ home due to the pandemic.

“I’m just glad they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me!” she joked.