Michelle Obama & Jennifer Lopez Bond Over Their Kids Remote Schooling

Wednesday is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S., and Michelle Obama marked the occasion by welcoming a special guest for an Instagram chat: Jennifer Lopez.
The intent is to encourage the former First Lady’s 42.2 million followers and JLo’s legion of fans to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election.
During their chat, the two also bonded over a role they both share: mother.
“Things are confusing, not quite safe,” Obama said of her two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, both university students unable to return to their campuses. Instead, they’re studying remotely from their parents’ home due to the pandemic.
“I’m just glad they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me!” she joked.
“Honestly, in that sense, it’s been the best thing, to spend so much time with them instead of traveling so much like I always do,” said Lopez of the silver lining she’s finding in the pandemic.
“It’s a benefit in disguise. We’ve gotten to know one another in a different way than we ever have, even though I’m so close to them and they’re like attached to my hip, it’s still, this time, because everything slowed down so much, we became more of a family than we were before,” she explained.