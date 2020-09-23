‘The Masked Singer’: The Dragon Gets Slayed In First Elimination Of Season 4!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead! “The Masked Singer” returned for its season 4 premiere on Wednesday, and after five fun performances, fans already had to say goodbye to one of the costumed contestants.

The wild and wonderfully weird singing competition series introduced the show’s first five singers, who make up Group A — The Sun, The Giraffe, The Popcorn, The Dragon and The Snow Owls — and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale.

The panel of celebrity “detectives” — including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy — tried their best to once again figure out each of the singers’ real identities — and did shockingly well, considering their track record.

After all the votes were counted, The Dragon ended up getting the axe — much to everyone’s surprise! Despite pulling off a fiery, energetic cover of LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out,” it wasn’t enough to move him on to the second round.

However, on “The Masked Singer”, whenever someone gets voted off, the silver lining is fans get to find out who they are when they unmask!

Unlike previous seasons, this time around the panel are submitting “First impression” guesses, which they are writing out and putting into a vault after the very first performance from each contestant.

Then, when the contestant is unmasked, host Nick Cannon will reveal the panelists’ guesses to see if any of them were correct. The panelist with the most correct first impression guesses wins the Golden Ear trophy at the end of the season!

As it turns out, Thicke and Scherzinger already have one point each, because they both correctly guessed that The Dragon was rapper Busta Rhymes!

The rapper was still excited to be a part of the show, despite getting voted off, and he joked about how hot and heavy the Dragon costume was while on stage.

“I definitely felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen,” he said with a laugh. “But it definitely brought back [memories of] all of the incredible crazy outfits!”

“The Masked Singer” returns next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX! Check out the video below to hear more from McCarthy about this exciting new season of singing and mystery solving!

