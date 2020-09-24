Tyra Banks Addresses ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Criticism And Shuts Down Haters

Tyra Banks isn’t letting negativity or minor mistakes get her down. The new “Dancing With the Stars” host took to TikTok on Tuesday night to clap back at critics who mocked her for some flubbed lines during the evening’s show.

“Tonight I hosted the second episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’… and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” the long-time TV host shared in a video that appeared to be shot in her dressing room. “Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

As a parallel to her own experience, Banks pointed to Skai Jackson, the 18-year-old Disney star who made a fairly significant misstep during her samba with pro partner Alan Bersten.

The young contestant almost fell during the number, and received remarkably lower scores than she did the week before, but she didn’t let it keep her down or dampen her spirits.

“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” Banks shared. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going.”

“Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going,” Banks continued, explaining the moral of her story.

Banks has faced criticism since taking over the role of host, with critics slamming her for stepping on her lines, occasionally calling contestants by the wrong names and other minor mistakes that are common when it comes to hosting live TV.

A great deal of the criticism stems from fans who were upset by the termination of stalwart host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. Bergeron was cut from the show after 28 seasons — while Andrews had hosted for 10 alongside him — earlier this year.

Banks’ role as host and executive producer was announced shortly thereafter, and it’s been something of a challenge to win over diehard fans.

ET spoke with Banks about the new season before it kicked off, and she gave a sweet shoutout to Bergeron, sharing her love and appreciation.

“Tom, I respect you so much. What you have done for ‘Dancing With the Stars’, there’s a reason why it is a successful show. Yes, amazing producers, yes, amazing concepts, but [you]. I hope to do you proud,” Banks said. “And if I make mistakes, I want you to hit me up in the DMs and let me know. Like, ‘Girl, you messed that up.’ Because I want to make you proud. Thank you so much.”

Check out the video below to hear more from Banks about what fans can expect to see throughout the new season.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

