Kris Jenner Admits It Was ‘Kind Of A Sudden’ Decision To End ‘KUWTK’, Reveals Truth Behind Those ‘Real Housewives’ Rumours

Kris Jenner discusses the end of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and whether she’ll be joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during an appearance on Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Jenner tells DeGeneres it was “kind of [a] sudden” decision to end the show, adding: “I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time.

“It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs. It’s so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat. There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced. It’s just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

DeGeneres asks who got the most emotional about the whole thing, with Jenner saying Khloe took it the hardest, especially because they’d got so close to the crew over the years.

DeGeneres then brings up the “RHOBH” rumours, with the host saying: “I personally am going to vote and I’m going to say you’re not going to do that.”

Jenner replies, “No, you’re absolutely right. You know me very well. I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Jenner also talks about her Madame Tussauds wax figure sitting at the bar at Kylie Jenner’s house and the drinking game they now play with it. See more in the clip below.