KJ Apa And Camila Mendes Gargle Mouthwash Before Makeout Scene As They Reveal ‘New Normal’ On ‘Riverdale’ Set

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb
The new COVID safety rules on the “Riverdale” set definitely kill the mood during romantic scenes, but they have to be done.

KJ Apa shared a clip of himself and co-star Camila Mendes gargling mouthwash before filming an Archie and Veronica kissing scene.

The actor wrote, “Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene…” with Mendes re-posting it alongside a champagne emoji on her Instagram Story.

The pair, who linked arms to down their mouthwash shots, struggled to hold it together as someone off-camera counted them down.

The “Riverdale” cast have now returned to Vancouver to film season 5 of the hit show. They also had two and a half episodes of season 4 to shoot, episodes interrupted by the coronavirus earlier this year.

New episodes of “Riverdale” are expected to air in January 2021.

