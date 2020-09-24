KJ Apa And Camila Mendes Gargle Mouthwash Before Makeout Scene As They Reveal ‘New Normal’ On ‘Riverdale’ Set

The new COVID safety rules on the “Riverdale” set definitely kill the mood during romantic scenes, but they have to be done.

KJ Apa shared a clip of himself and co-star Camila Mendes gargling mouthwash before filming an Archie and Veronica kissing scene.

The actor wrote, “Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene…” with Mendes re-posting it alongside a champagne emoji on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Cast Step Out In Vancouver After Quarantining

The pair, who linked arms to down their mouthwash shots, struggled to hold it together as someone off-camera counted them down.

RELATED: Lili Reinhart Clarifies Comments About Feeling ‘Like A Prisoner’ Filming New Season Of Riverdale

The “Riverdale” cast have now returned to Vancouver to film season 5 of the hit show. They also had two and a half episodes of season 4 to shoot, episodes interrupted by the coronavirus earlier this year.

New episodes of “Riverdale” are expected to air in January 2021.