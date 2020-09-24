Watch Blake Shelton Perform ‘God’s Country’ On A Rooftop With Broken Roots On ‘AGT’

Black Shelton raised the roof.

On Wednesday, “The Voice” coach teamed up for the “America’s Got Talent” finale with finalists, the country duo Broken Roots.

The trio stood on a rooftop for a performance of Shelton’s hit single “God’s Country”, which won Single of the Year at least week’s ACM Awards.

Earlier this month, Broken Roots performed a cover of the song on “America’s Got Talent”, winning praise from the judges and big audience support, taking them to the finale.