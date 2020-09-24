Nikki Bella Discusses Postpartum Sex Life With Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev: ‘I Didn’t Make It To The Six-Week Point’

Nikki Bella didn’t hold back as she spoke to her twin sister Brie Bella about her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s post-pregnancy sex life.

Nikki spoke to Brie about a recent Instagram post she shared, showing her dancing with Chigvintsev and saying her postpartum panties were “out the door.”

Brie welcomed her son Buddy less than 24 hours before Nikki gave birth to her and Chigvintsev’s son Matteo.

“I’m not bleeding, there’s nothing wrong. No more postpartum panties. They’re out the door,” Nikki said on “The Bellas Podcast” Wednesday, according to People. “But maybe I should’ve said, like, in the trash, away for good.”

Nikki said of her caption in the above post: “I reread it and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! I totally did make it like Artem’s throwing my panties out the door’ and like, here we go. I did not mean that.”

Niki added that she and Chigvintsev have “already been having sex.”

“I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like, ‘I’m healed, I’m fine,'” she said. “Even though last night it didn’t seem fine, but that’s okay. It was a little different.”

“I felt, like, organs were about to drop out,” Nikki continued. “I was like, ‘Shoot, did I mess up?'”

“Okay Nicole, enough about all the gross stuff going on with our vaginas, especially yours,” Brie insisted.