Machine Gun Kelly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight With Megan Fox, Says He’d Be ‘Down’ To Marry Her

Machine Gun Kelly said during an interview with Howard Stern that he’d been “down” to marry girlfriend Megan Fox.

The rapper told the host of his other half, “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

Stern then asked if it was love at first sight, to which MGK replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

Baker and Fox met on the set of their upcoming film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. Fox split from her husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year after almost 10 years of marriage.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” Kelly said, referencing his album Tickets to My Downfall, People reported. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

He said that the only downside to the pair’s relationship was the constant media attention.

“My house isn’t gated, you know? So that’s the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

After discussing Kelly’s feud with Eminem, Stern then said: “You’re going to get married, I think. That’s my prediction. You’re going to marry Megan. I think this is going to happen. And I think Pete’s [Davidson] going to be your best man. Am I correct?”

Kelly, who spoke about his friendship with Davidson in detail during the interview, replied, “Wow, that’s cool. Yeah. Down with that.”

Kelly said of Davidson, whom he helped send to rehab when he was in trouble, “I don’t have any siblings, you know? So when you see someone like Pete, that’s like my little brother, he’s like my best friend too, but also like a little brother. So it’s kind of like, you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of having a sibling, because I was the only child. So obviously to me, that’s like the dream, you know, having a brother or sister or something like that. So Pete’s like that for me.”