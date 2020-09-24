Kelly Clarkson Drinks In ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ With Chris Stapleton Cover

Kelly Clarkson is pouring a glass of Tennessee Whiskey for your ears.

Clarkson, 38, treated viewers to the Chris Stapleton cover on the “Kellyoke” segment of Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Although she is known for her pop music, Clarkson’s country soul is on full display in this video.

“You’re as smooth as Tennessee whiskey/You’re as sweet as strawberry wine,” the “American Idol” alum sings. “You’re as warm as a glass of brandy/And honey, I stay stoned on your love all the time.”

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus”.