Canadian Singer Roberta Battaglia & Kenadi Dodds Join JP Saxe And Julia Michaels For Stunning Performance On ‘AGT’

Roberta Battaglia and Kenadi Dodds may not have won Wednesday’s “America’s Got Talent” final but they still got the chance to sing with two big musicians.

Battaglia, 11, and Dodds, 15, were joined by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels to belt out their hit “If the World Was Ending”.

Battaglia was also left amazed after fellow Canadian Alessia Cara reposted her performance of “Scars To Your Beautiful”.

She told ET Canada, “I just can’t believe it; she’s such a star in my eyes.”

Her powerful voice and emotional performance earned a standing ovation from all three judges on “AGT”, with Heidi Klum telling the youngster she was “born to be a singer.”

Howie Mandel went even further, telling Battaglia that she was the performer everyone needed to beat.

Spoken-word artist Brandon Leake ended up winning the latest season of the show.