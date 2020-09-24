Netflix Makes The Right Moves In ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Split”) is making all the right moves in the trailer for Scott Frank’s adaptation of “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Netflix released a new trailer on Thursday for the upcoming program. The limited series follows an orphan chess prodigy named Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) from age 8 to 22. She struggles with addiction in her quest to become a Grandmaster in chess.

The show also stars Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Bill Camp. “The Queen’s Gambit” is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name.

“The Queen’s Gambit” premieres Oct. 23 on Netflix.