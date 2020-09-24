Hilary Duff Shows Fans Around Her Stunning Beverly Hills Home

Hilary Duff is the latest celebrity to give fans a look round their homes for Architectural Digest.

Duff explains how she moved in to the lavish Beverly Hills home eight years ago when she was pregnant with her son Luca.

“This house is used by kids,” Duff tells the publication. “We have found this really nice balance. I care a lot about interior design, and I do like to invest in furniture—but furniture that I feel like I’m going to love and reuse in many different ways, and also that my kids can, like, climb on and beat up a little bit. Now, it feels like our family’s home.”

Credit: Jenna Peffley/AD

Duff lives in the home with her husband Matthew Koma, their 1-year-old daughter Banks Violet and her son Luca, 8, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

“A lot of people move to the Hills for the view,” Duff shares. “But I liked that this home felt really nested. I actually have hedges in my backyard, and then right behind that, it’s just this big mountain. I feel like I’m getting this nice, warm hug.”

Credit: Jenna Peffley/AD

Credit: Jenna Peffley/AD

“I’ve remodelled twice since the initial remodel,” she adds. “I had a couple of big life changes—a divorce, a second child.”

Duff gives fans a further tour in a video posted on YouTube, showing people her backyard chicken coop along with every other area of the house.

“It’s been a really fun project for me,” she says of her six chickens. “I spend a lot of time here hanging out with them.”

See more in the clip above.