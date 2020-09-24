Matthew McConaughey Reacts To His 1992 ‘Dazed And Confused’ Audition Tape

It’s been nearly 28 years since Matthew McConaughey’s breakout role in “Dazed And Confused”. Now, the Oscar-winning actor is watching his audition tape for the first time since he was cast as Wooderson in Richard Linklater’s coming-of-age story set during the final day of class at a Texas high school.

As the video plays, viewers get to see McConaughey’s face as he watches his then-23-year-old self recite some of the film’s classic lines. Pretending to drive a car and appearing opposite Linklater and co-star Wiley Wiggins, McConaughey, 50, watches as he recites his famous line about high school girls: “I keep getting older, but they stay the same age.”

The video comes on the anniversary of “Dazed And Confused”, which was released 27 years ago on September 24, 1993.

Laughing and smiling as he watched his audition tape, McConaughey comments, “Nice. Look at that.”

Adding that he had never seen the video before, the actor says he was only looking for a bit of fun over the summer when he auditioned for the movie.

“You thought you might just have a little three-day job for a summer hobby,” he says in the video. “28 years later, I still got a little summer job that turned into a career.”