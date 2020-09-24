James Corden Denies Being Considered To Replace Ellen DeGeneres In Game Of ‘Spill Your Guts’

James Corden is not taking over for Ellen DeGeneres.

On Wednesday night, the “Late Late Show” host addressed rumours from over the summer that he was being considered to replace the daytime host, who was facing controversy over allegations of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” being a toxic work environment.

The rumours came up during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with guest Alicia Keys.

“Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from,” Corden said. “I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero.”

He added, “As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It’s not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn’t.”

Keys also got put to the test in the game, answered plenty of questions including how she would rank her former “The Voice” coaches.

“Gwen Stefani is best, Adam Levine is second and Blake Shelton is the worst,” she joked.

Keys also took the stage to perform her song “Gramercy Park” on the show with Bebe Rexha.