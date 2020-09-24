Drew Barrymore Says She Did ‘Terribly’ At Online Dating, Got Stood Up On A Date

Even Drew Barrymore struggles with finding her match on online dating.

The actress and new talk show host was on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen where she dished about her online dating fails, calling her experience entertaining but “a real wake-up call”.

“I did terribly,” Barrymore admits. “I got stood up and I didn’t match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like ‘You should try it, you will do great.'”

The 45-year-old star was using the elite dating app Raya, but likened her experience to “a car wreck”. Though she was interacting with “a lot of exciting people,” the person who stood her up wasn’t a fellow celeb.