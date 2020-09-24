Carrie Underwood To Perform Holiday Special For HBO Max

Carrie Underwood will give fans a live taste of My Gift on HBO Max.

Underwood will star in a holiday special for the streaming service this holiday season, according to Deadline. The seven-time Grammy winner will perform songs from her upcoming Christmas album, My Gift, with a live orchestra and choir.

The special was inspired by Underwood’s recent collaborative performance with other singers for a tribute to inductee Linda Ronstadt at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Underwood said. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

Underwood expanded on the significance of her first Christmas album in an interview with “Circle All Access Minute”.

“It was just such a blessing in so many ways to my life this year, because of all the challenges we faced recording and writing and just working,” she stated. “It was something that I got to pour myself into creatively.” Adding, “It’s like, I needed it… so I really hope when people listen to it, they’re like, ‘Oh, I needed this.'”

My Gift is available on CD and digital on Sept. 25.