Cardi B Says ‘My DMs Are Flooded’ After Offset Split

There is many a suitor trying to swoop in following Cardi B’s most recent split from Offset.

RELATED: Cardi B Stuns In Plunging Pearl Dress

Cardi announced earlier this month that she and husband Offset have parted ways after three years of marriage. On Wednesday, the “I Like It” rapper told her OnlyFans patrons that her inbox has been flooded since publicizing the breakup.

“My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy,” Cardi said. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave.”

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” she continued. “I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

RELATED: Cardi B Has ‘Shed Not One Tear’ Over Filing For Divorce From Offset

Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, began dating in 2017 and privately married in September 2017. They split in December 2018 over cheating accusations and reconciled before their recently announced divorce on Sept. 15, 2020. They share one daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, born July 2018.