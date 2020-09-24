Jamie Foxx Teases That He And Friend Garcelle Beauvais ‘Should Have Been Together’

Things could’ve turned out very differently for Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais.

On Thursday, Foxx joined his friend and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member on her podcast “Going to Bed with Garcelle”.

The two talked about their long friendship, including playing love interests on “The Jamie Foxx Show” which ran from 1996 to 2001, revealing that they actually had a pact not to date in real life until after the show ended, but by then it was too late.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” Foxx recalled.

“By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention,” Beauvais responded.

“Ever. I hate them all,” Foxx joked. “I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f**ked up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s**ty look.”

“I feel it and they feel it,” Beauvais said, to which Foxx laughed, “Listen, we are in a relationship forever.”