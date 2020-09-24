Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Talks New Children’s Book ‘Lord Help Me’

Just months after making her debut on the world’s biggest stage, halftime at the Super Bowl, Emme Muñiz is back with a brand new children’s book.

The 12-year-old daughter to Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony is gearing up to publish her first-ever book, Lord Help Me, of prayers for kids around the world.

The youngster chatted with People magazine about her new project, revealing the prayers in her book help her navigate challenges both “big and small.”

“I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it,” Emme said, adding that she and her twin brother Max bonded over prayer.

“Max and I have a special relationship,” she said. “Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could.”

But even before Lord Help Me‘s release, Emme used the powerful passages ahead of her big performance next to her mom JLo at the Super Bowl.

“I just don’t overthink it,” she said. “I get up there and do it.”

Lord Help Me hits bookshelves on Sept. 29.