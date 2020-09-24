Kris Jenner Pranks Kim Kardashian By Telling Her She’s Going To Rehab

Kris Jenner the prankee becomes the prankster in the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Fans will remember in the last episode Khloe transformed into Kris to stage some photos seemingly showing her blackout drunk, throwing up outside of a liquor store and peeing by a dumpster.

The prank continues in the upcoming episode, with Khloe and her mom now teaming up to trick Kim while she’s in Paris.

Kris suggests: “What we could do if we really wanna get her is call her in Paris and say that I made a reservation in Palm Springs…”

The momager then calls her daughter and tells her, “I had Matthew call around to a couple different, like, rehabs…” before yelling: “I’m telling you that I’m going to rehab, okay?! I have to go to rehab!”

“Kim, I blacked out and climbed into a trash bin!” Kris insists.

Kim then texts her sisters things like, “You guys mom called me and told me she’s checking herself into rehab!” and “I feel bad she’s having sleepless nights over this, should we tell her?!?!?!”

“No, we’re keeping this going,” Khloe replies, as Kim tells Kourtney in the back of a car: “I don’t know how I even got roped into this. This was not my prank. But if they want to keep it going I’m not going to ruin it for them. But, like, my mom can’t go to rehab. We’re not gonna let her go to rehab.”

The clip ends with Kim telling her sister, “I literally don’t have the heart to be in these situations.”