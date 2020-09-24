Riz Ahmed Is A Heavy Metal Drummer Losing His Hearing In The First Trailer For ‘Sound Of Metal’

The newly-released trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s “Sound Of Metal” features Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer who is losing his hearing.

As Ruben, Ahmed is the noise metal drummer of a two-piece band alongside girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). When his hearing deteriorates to the point of deafness, the former drug-addict is encouraged by his sponsor to visit a deaf community. There, a reluctant Ruben must learn to rebuild his life without his hearing.

Presented with closed captioning, the feature film directorial debut of Darius Marder earned raves for Ahmed’s performance when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. ET Canada caught up with both Ahmed and Marder in Toronto last year, where the actor opened up about learning to play the drums as well as American Sign Language in preparation to play Ruben.

ET Canada

“It was an amazing learning curve for me,” the “Rogue One” star tells Sangita Patel. “I learned a Hell of a lot. I learned more about myself, I guess.”

“Sound Of Metal” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 4.