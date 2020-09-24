Chloë Grace Moretz Acts Out Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Scene With Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos is back with another iconic clip for her “Quarantscenes” series.

This time the “Parenthood” actress teamed up with Chloë Grace Moretz to act out the famous “Mean Girls” four-way phone call between Cady, Gretchen, Regina and Karen.

Ramos took on the roles of Cady (played by Lindsay Lohan) and Gretchen (Lacey Chabert), while Moretz played Regina (Rachel McAdams) and Karen (Amanda Seyfried).

“The 4 way phone call starring me & the fetchest @chloegmoretz,” Ramos captioned the video on Instagram, sharing both their version and the original.

Ramos’ latest clip comes after she teamed up with Dylan O’Brien to act out a scene from “The Social Network”.

“The scene where Eduardo tells Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me & Dylan O’Brien,” the star captioned the video.