Sterling K. Brown Talks About ‘Absolutely Huge’ Importance Of BLM In The New Season Of ‘This Is Us’

There’s a lot in store this coming season on “This Is Us”.

The hit drama is finally starting production on season 5 after it was shut down in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and star Sterling K. Brown spoke to People about what fans can expect.

“When you go six months without being able to do what you love, it only makes you realize just how much you love it, just how much you miss it and what it means to you,” Brown said of getting to go back to shooting after months of delay.

He also teased that the show will address the Black Lives Matter movement in the storyline, saying how the importance of covering it on TV shows is “absolutely huge.”

“It was as huge from a writer’s perspective as it was from mine,” he said. “I think Randall offers such a unique perspective. Being a Black man raised in a white family, there’s a very specific prism through which he sees the world, and I think the writers have captured it brilliantly,” he added. “Our first two episodes are outstanding. As long as we, as actors, are able to execute what the writing has provided us an opportunity to do. I think our fans will be very, very, very happy.”

Brown continued that when it comes to dealing with current events, “They won’t be washed over completely, but we still want to maintain the integrity of our story focused on the Pearsons, especially where we left off the relationship between Kevin and Randall last year.”

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for some resolution on the relationship between Randall and his brother Kevin, played by Justin Hartley, after their big fight at the end of last season.