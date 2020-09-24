Sunny Hostin Says Megyn Kelly ‘Has Changed’ From ‘The Person That I Knew’

The Megyn Kelly of today is a different woman than the one Sunny Hostin once knew.

People reports that Hostin opened up about her former Fox News colleague in her memoir, I Am These Truths: : A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds.

“She’s changed a bit from the person that I knew,” wrote “The View” co-host. “Really tone deaf for this in our history – for any time in our history.”

“I was shocked that she morphed into this, you know, ‘Santa Claus ain’t Black, and there’s no Black Jesus,’ this right winger,” Hostin continued. “Because that is not the Megyn that I met, and that is not the Megyn that I knew. I don’t know that that is the real Megyn, the Blackface Megyn.”

Hostin noted the pair used to have “a friendly relationship,” but they “don’t anymore.”