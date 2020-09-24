Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Devastated’ To Postpone Cookbook Amid High Risk Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is “indefinitely” postponing work on her third Cravings cookbook.

The decision comes a week after the top model informed fans that her current pregnancy is high risk.

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv. And same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court,” said Teigen, 34, also revealing that she has stopped filming her Quibi series.