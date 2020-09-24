Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Devastated’ To Postpone Cookbook Amid High Risk Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is “indefinitely” postponing work on her third Cravings cookbook.
The decision comes a week after the top model informed fans that her current pregnancy is high risk.
“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv. And same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court,” said Teigen, 34, also revealing that she has stopped filming her Quibi series.
Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv 😩 and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 24, 2020
“Baby cannot do it. I am devastated,” she added.
Teigen spoke about her “high risk”pregnancy in a video shared to Instagram.
“Everything’s good,” said the author, who is also mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with husband John Legend.
“I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk.”
“This poor thing has been through so much already,” she continued. “We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving so I’m on complete and total ‘don’t get out except to pee-pee’ bed rest.”