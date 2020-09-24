‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Stars In Marilyn Manson’s ‘Don’t Chase The Dead’ Music Video

Norman Reedus knows that you “Don’t Chase the Dead” and that is why he linked up with Marilyn Manson.

RELATED: ‘The Walking Dead’ To End With Expanded 11th Season

Manson teamed up with “The Walking Dead” star for the “Don’t Chase the Dead” music video. The song serves as the second single from Manson’s latest album, We Are Chaos. A heist goes terribly wrong in the cinematic music video because nothing is ever rainbows and sunshine in a Manson music video.

Manson recently told Consequences of Sound the track is “a very driving song, but when it opens up in the chorus, it has very Berlin-era [David] Bowie elements.”

“It sort of has this postulating feeling of unease but romance at the same time. It sounds like the end of the world, in a way,” Manson continued. “That really was what I was trying to capture.”

RELATED: Marilyn Manson Drops ‘We Are Chaos’ Title Track

We Are Chaos was released on Sept. 11 to positive reviews. It is Manson’s 11th studio album.