FAA Clears Harrison Ford In Runway Incident Investigation After Actor Completes Training Course

The U.S. Federal Aviation Authority has cleared Harrison Ford over an incident that involved an improper runway crossing.

On April 24, Ford’s small airplane crossed a runway at Los Angeles’ Hawthorne Airport while another aircraft was using the runway for takeoff. There was no immediate danger of a collision as the actor’s plane crossed the runway while the other flight was preparing for departure 3,600 ft to the east.

At the time of the incident, Ford acknowledged he had misheard the radio instructions from the tower.

“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to [air traffic control] for the error,” Ford’s rep said at the time. “The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”

In order to close the investigation, Ford participated in a runway incursion training course for pilots.

“The FAA has closed the case involving the pilot who crossed a Hawthorne Municipal Airport runway without authorization on April 24, 2020. The FAA required the pilot to take a remedial runway incursion training course. When the pilot successfully completed the course, the FAA closed the case with no additional action,” the FAA said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn’t Ford’s first run-in with the FAA.

In 2017 the “Star Wars” star mistakenly landed his aircraft at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., flying directly over an American Airlines commercial jet on the runway. The FAA investigated that incident but did not issue any penalties to Ford. In 2015 Ford made headlines when he was hospitalized following an emergency landing on a golf course after encountering engine failure in his small plane.