Bruce Springsteen Sees ‘Ghosts’ In Moving New Single Dedicated To E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen is honouring perished members of E Street Band in the new song “Ghosts”.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood Debuts ‘I’ll Carry You Home’ Music Video

Springsteen premiered the lyric video for “Ghosts” on Thursday. It serves as a single from his upcoming album Letter to You and pays respect to late longtime E Street Band members Danny Federici and Clarence Clemons.

“‘Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” Springsteen said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together.”

“In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul,” he continued. “Powered by the heart.”

RELATED: Keith Urban Debuts ‘One Too Many’ Music Video

Letter to You drops on Oct. 23. “Ghosts” is the second single following the album’s titular track.