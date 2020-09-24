Bruce Springsteen Sees ‘Ghosts’ In Moving New Single Dedicated To E Street Band

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Bruce Springsteen is honouring perished members of E Street Band in the new song “Ghosts”.

Springsteen premiered the lyric video for “Ghosts” on Thursday. It serves as a single from his upcoming album Letter to You and pays respect to late longtime E Street Band members Danny Federici and Clarence Clemons.

“‘Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” Springsteen said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together.”

“In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul,” he continued. “Powered by the heart.”

Letter to You drops on Oct. 23. “Ghosts” is the second single following the album’s titular track.

