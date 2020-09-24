Rosario Dawson And Retta Talk To Drew Barrymore About The History Of Voting Rights

Rosario Dawson and Retta are on a mission to get people informed about voting.

The duo started a brand new podcast, “And Nothing Less: The Untold Stories of Women’s Fight for the Vote”, and they went on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk all about it.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Confirms She And Cory Booker Are Moving In Together: ‘I’m Excited’

Asked why they thought doing the podcast was so important ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Retta told Barrymore, “For me, one I was shocked at how little I did know about the suffrage movement and anything that can encourage more people to get registered and get out to vote and understand the importance of it. You know voting has a direct relationship to what’s going to go on at your job, in your supermarket, in your towns, in your restaurants and all that that made me say, ‘Okay, I don’t like certain things. I might want to have a say in it.’”

Dawson, meanwhile, talked about how her grandmother influenced her on the issue of voting.

“She was born and raised in Puerto Rico and as I say in the podcast, she raised me with the understanding that just because she spoke with an accent didn’t mean that she would think with one,” the actress said. “She had a voice even though she represented a marginalized person according to what she represented on paper. She was a mother of five, single mother, her daughter had me out of wedlock as a teenager. We fell into the statistics of people that are so often marginalized.”

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Discusses Her Decision To Give Up Alcohol And Marijuana In 2020

She continued, “What I loved about this podcast in particular was that it was starting to show the history of how women had been voting long before the 19th amendment was ratified and that there were a lot of women of colour that were still denied that right even after it was. I think this podcast helps to elaborate just how many more people are part of a history that has made it possible for us to have the rights that we have today and that we have to stop marginalizing them and discounting them from the story.”