Bill Murray’s Lawyer Responds To Doobie Brothers’ Attorney By Offering ‘Ugly’ Golf Shirts Instead Of Money For Using Their Song In Ad

Bill Murray is offering up his “ugly” golf shirts to the Doobie Brothers to “upgrade” their “wardrobes,” after they called him out for using their music in an ad.

The iconic music group’s attorney penned a letter to the actor, 70, this week after he used their track “Listen To The Music” in an ad for his “Zero Hucks Given” golf polo without their permission.

In docs obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the group’s lawyer Peter Paterno playfully scolded Murray, writing, “We’d almost be okay with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly.”

“Dear Mr. Murray,” the letter begins. “We’re writing on behalf of our clients, the Doobie Brothers. The Doobie Brothers performed and recorded the song ‘Listen To The Music’, which Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers wrote. It’s a fine song. I know you agree because you keep using it in ads for your ‘Zero Hucks Given’ golf shirts. However, given that you haven’t paid to use it, maybe you should change the company name to ‘Zero Bucks Given’.”

They added, “It seems like the only person who uses our clients’ music without permission more than you is Donald Trump.”

Read the full letter below:

On Friday, Murray’s lawyer Alexander Yoffe responded with humour, beginning the letter: “First, I would like to compliment you on finding levity in the law at a time when the world and this country certainly could use a laugh. Your client’s demand was able to cut through the noise of the news cycle and remind us how much we all miss live music these days.”

Continuing, “We would also like to confirm that both our firm, and the good folks at William Murray Golf, are indeed fans of the Doobie Brothers’ music, which is why we appreciate your firm’s choice of ‘Takin’ It to the Streets’, rather than to the courts, which are already overburdened ‘Minute by Minute’ with real problems.”

But, he took exception to the comments about the “ugly” golf shirts, writing, “Your negative comments about their fashionableness are especially disconcerting to all of us–especially considering 75 per cent of my wardrobe consists of William Murray polos, shorts and pants. Colour me biased, but the consensus on this side of the table is that Bill and the brothers have some of the most clever and creative lifestyle wear available.”

Adding, “In the immortal words of Mr. Murray–the more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything… so let’s pour one up and unwind with a listen of the recently-released ‘Quadio’ box set and plan to cross paths at a Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary show in 2021 when some level of normalcy resumes.

“As your client so aptly stated in this classic song in question, ‘What the people need is a way to make them smile’ – which both Bill and the Doobies have been doing for decades, as world-class entertainers.”

Yoffe signed off by asking for all of their shirt sizes so he can “happily upgrade” their wardrobes: “Please provide us with the shirt size for yourself, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, along with which of our client’s shirts you find the least offensive, and we will happily upgrade your wardrobes and hopefully win each of you over as new fans of the brand.

“At least that’s ‘what this fool believes.'”

Read the letter in full below: