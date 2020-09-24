The Doobie Brothers Threaten To Sue Bill Murray For Using Their Song In Ad For His ‘Ugly’ Golf Shirts

The Doobie Brothers are coming after Bill Murray.

The iconic music group penned a letter to the actor, 70, after he used their track “Listen To The Music” in an ad for his “Zero Hucks Given” golf polo without their permission.

RELATED: Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Get Hilarious In Unearthed ‘Ghostbusters’ Promo Video

In docs obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the group’s attorney Peter Paterno playfully scolds Murray, writing, “We’d almost be okay with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly.”

“Dear Mr. Murray,” the letter begins. “We’re writing on behalf of our clients, the Doobie Brothers. The Doobie Brothers performed and recorded the song ‘Listen To The Music’, which Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers wrote. It’s a fine song. I know you agree because you keep using it in ads for you ‘Zero Hucks Given’ golf shirts. However, given that you haven’t paid to use it, maybe you should change the company name to ‘Zero Bucks Given’.”

They add, “It seems like the only person who uses our clients’ music without permission more than you is Donald Trump.”

Read the full letter below:

RELATED: Bill Murray And Rashida Jones Star In First Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s Father-Daughter Dramedy ‘On The Rocks’

Murray has yet to address the letter publicly.