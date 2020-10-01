Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver Star In First Trailer For Literary Drama ‘My Salinger Year’

An aspiring writer gets close to reclusive author J.D. Salinger in the literary drama “My Salinger Year” and ET Canada has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the film.

Directed by Philippe Falardeau, the Quebecois director behind the Oscar-nominated “Monsieur Lazhar”, “My Salinger Year” stars Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”) as Joanna, a young woman who dreams of being a poet in the 1990s.

Taking a job as the assistant to a formidable literary agent Margaret (Sigourney Weaver), Joanna’s daily tasks include managing the fan mail of their biggest author, J.D. Salinger. Using a typewriter and a decades-old form letter to brush-off fan requests, Joanna begins to wonder if she should break the rules and reply to some of the letters.

“My Salinger Year” is based on the bestselling memoir by Joanna Raskoff, in which she documents her time at the literary agency and interaction with literary icon Salinger.

The Montreal-shot film, which opened the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, features a supporting cast that includes Colm Feore and Douglas Booth. “My Salinger Year” arrives in theatres on Nov. 13.