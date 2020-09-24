Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles

“This Is Us” actress Mandy Moore and her husband, guitarist Taylor Goldsmith, are getting ready to welcome a tiny new addition to their family.

Moore took to Instagram on Thursday to share their exciting pregnancy news with her 4.3 million fans.

She posted three photos of her and Goldsmith cradling her baby bump, with the caption: “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Is ‘So Grateful’ To Be Quarantined With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Goldsmith also took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, posting a video of him singing a special tune to Dawes The Band’s feed:

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged back in September 2017, before tying the knot in a stunning backyard wedding on Nov. 18, 2018.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Reveals Details About Her ‘Intimate’ Wedding To Taylor Goldsmith

The 36-year-old star recently opened up about enjoying quality time in lockdown with her Dawes frontman husband, 35.

“I’m just so grateful that I’ve been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I’ve learned so much about,” she said in an interview with People. “I’m having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I’ll never get again.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Celebrates Husband Taylor Goldsmith’s 35th Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Adding, “I love the early morning. If my husband wakes up, I’m like, ‘Oh, no, no, you stay in bed. I’m going to go out in the living room and just hang.’ I write music, I sing. And then I’m in bed by 8 p.m. — like grandma.”

Back on August 16, Moore posted a touching Instagram tribute to Goldsmith on his 35th birthday.