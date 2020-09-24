Metallica Performs ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Virtually On Metallica Day

Metallica is keeping their American patriotism alive without a live crowd.

Major League Baseball (MLB) moved forward without audiences in-house for the 2020 seasons. That did not not stop Metallica from following through with their Metallica Day tradition. Members of the band have regularly dropped by AT&T Park in San Fransisco to perform Metallica’s version of the the U.S. national anthem.

Headed to the stage or headed to the mound… Kirk Hammett and former Giants pitcher George Kontos chat about how nerves factor into getting pumped for a performance. #SFGiants #MetallicaNight pic.twitter.com/m0ZNlRkvYb — Metallica (@Metallica) September 24, 2020

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett virtually performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” from their Metallica HQ studio ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“To be able to support the hometown team in the best possible way, it’s a huge honour,” Hammett said prior to the game. “The thing about the anthem is that musically, it’s not difficult to play, but when you execute it, you have to execute it perfectly, you can’t mess up any notes, because everyone knows that tune.”

Robert Trujillo swapped out his bass for a baseball, virtually throwing out tonight's ceremonial first pitch for the @SFGiants/@Rockies game. #SFGiants #MetallicaNight pic.twitter.com/YmnDRw17R1 — Metallica (@Metallica) September 24, 2020

In conjunction with the Giants’ eighth annual Metallica Day, bassist Robert Trujillo threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch from a parking lot.