Kylie Minogue Glows In Brand New ‘Magic’ Music Video

Kylie Minogue is giving fans a little “Magic”.

The pop star, 52, debuted a catchy new song and music video for her latest single “Magic” on Thursday. The new tune is off Minogue’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Disco.

Minogue glows in the dance-heavy, neon-themed video, leaving you longing for the late nights/early mornings dancing away at the club.

“I’m so proud of this album,” tweeted about the upcoming record. “And I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Disco, which is Minogue’s 15th studio album, drops Nov. 6.

