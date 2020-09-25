Classified Has Closure In ‘I Love It’ Music Video

Classified has nothing left to prove in the hip-hop game.

Classified released the music video for “I Love It” featuring Just Chase from his upcoming Time extended play. He dropped the visuals on Friday in conjunction with his new EP. The Canadian rapper opens up about settling down with his family, losing the motivation to prove himself in hip-hop — having already done so — and enjoying the fruits of his labour.

“With this song, I really wanted to write it autobiographical,” Classified explained. “I wanted to talk about my goals in the game and reaching them. Working with my heroes and how I dealt with the fame and money I earned over the years, the relationships with friends and what’s important to me.”

“With the video, I wanted to do a rough day in the life of what I do. I see my kids in the morning,” he continued. “I hit the studio, I have family time, I play basketball or skateboard, or motorbike with friends. I like having people over, I enjoy the company.”

Classified’s 2012 song “Inner Ninja” was CRIA-Certified 5X platinum. The Juno-winner has more than 150 million streams worldwide, several multi-platinum singles and gold albums, and notable collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Joe Budden.

Time is available now. It features collaborations with rising Canadian artists Dax, Merkules, Snak the Ripper and Breagh Isabel.