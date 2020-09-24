‘AGT’ Street Performer Kid The Wiz Entertains Harry Styles With Hat Trick

Longtime viewers of “America’s Got Talent” will recall dancer Kid the Wiz, who made it to the quarterfinals back in season eight.

These days, he’s performing on the streets of Hollywood, where he bumped into none other than Harry Styles.

He chronicled the brief encounter on Instagram, sharing a video of himself next to the One Direction star.

“We’re here with Harry Styles!” said the dancer as he put his arm around the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

He then asks Styles to “check it out” and proceeds to flip his hat off and then catch it on the top of his head.

“Oh s**t,” declares Styles.

In another Instagram post, Kid shared a photo of himself and Styles, writing in the caption that his videos with Styles had gone viral.

Check out Kid the Wiz doing a variation of that same trick for his 2013 “America’s Got Talent” audition: