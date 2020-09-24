Emilia Clarke Says The Pandemic Has Given Her ‘Appreciation’ For The People Around Her

Emilia Clarke has a newfound “appreciation” for her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Game Of Thrones” actress, 33, joined Time magazine’s “TIME100 Talks” and opened up about what she has learned through quarantine and surviving two brain aneurysms.

“When you personally come very close to dying — which I did twice — it brings into light a conversation which you have with yourself which goes to the tune of: appreciation for the things you have in your life, thanks for the people who are here,” she explained.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke And Matt Smith Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Dinner Date In London

Clarke added, “COVID has paradoxically been quite an incredible moment for us to really assess that properly and see: how are the ways, during a global pandemic, can we reach out and make people not feel alone?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition, Clarke has noticed that materialistic desires start to fade away.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Reveals Male ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Had ‘Cooling Systems’ In Their Costumes But Female Actors Didn’t

“What can come out of this is the knowledge that this stuff we place so much importance on the, the things, the materialistic things, take a backseat,” she said. “When you feel bad, when you feel low, when you feel sad, when you feel scared — I think there’s a societal setup for you to grab for more to fix it, to kind of cover it. When really what you need is to strip it back and be introspective and reflective where possible. That’s the thing that’s going to last you for the rest of your life.”

While she waits to head back to set, Clarke is shifting her focus on her charity SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity.

“People with brain injuries were leaving the hospital early,” she said. “My heart was bleeding for all the people who weren’t able to get what I was able to get.”