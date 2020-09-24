Jennifer Lopez Teams Up With Maluma For 2-Song Collab ‘Pa Ti’ & ‘Lonely’

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have joined forces for two new songs that dropped on Thursday.

The pair are unveiling their new collabs “Pa Ti” and “Lonely”, with JLo previously teasing the music on social media.

Ahead of the release of the new tracks and the accompanying music video, a special “Behind the Video” premiere event took place on TikTok, followed by the release of the new music video featuring the two songs.

That will be followed by the videos themselves, which go live on all major platforms a half-hour later, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Both “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” were produced by Jon Leone and Édgar Barrera, and co-written by Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.

The music video was directed by Jessy Terrero, with the songs to be featured in the upcoming film “Marry Me”, in which Lopez co-stars with Maluma.

“Marry Me” is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day weekend, on Feb. 12, 2021.