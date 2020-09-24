Rebel Wilson Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The “Pitch Perfect” star and her new boyfriend stepped out in Monaco to attend the Monte Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Stars including Sienna Miller, Kate Beckinsale and Johnny Depp also attended the glitzy bash, which was held to raise vital funds for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Wilson made the relationship Instagram official earlier in the day, sharing a picture that showed them in part of a group making their way to Monaco via helicopter, which also included Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

According to People, the new couple were introduced by a friend last year.

The pair took their relationship to the next level when Wilson returned to California after quarantining in Australia.

