Rebel Wilson Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch

By Sarah Curran.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch — Getty

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Announces She’s Taking A Break From Social Media

The “Pitch Perfect” star and her new boyfriend stepped out in Monaco to attend the Monte Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Stars including Sienna Miller, Kate Beckinsale and Johnny Depp also attended the glitzy bash, which was held  to raise vital funds for environmental protection and sustainable development.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says She’s 8kgs Away From Her Goal Weight

Wilson made the relationship Instagram official earlier in the day, sharing a picture that showed them in part of a group making their way to Monaco via helicopter, which also included Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

View this post on Instagram

Quick Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

According to People, the new couple were introduced by a friend last year.

The pair took their relationship to the next level when Wilson returned to California after quarantining in Australia.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson’s Best One-Liners

Click to View Gallery

Stars In Love
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP