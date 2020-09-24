Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their engagement.

People first reported the news of the split on Thursday. Just two months after announcing they were going to get married, ET Canada has confirmed Ehrich and Lovato have parted ways.

A source close to Lovato said: “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The “Camp Rock” alum posted a cryptic video on her Instagram story on Thursday, focusing the camera in on her t-shirt that read: “Dogs Over People.”

The couple first started dating in March of this year, before getting engaged on July 22.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote in her engagement announcement. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!”

Sharing a similar photo, Ehrich wrote, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby.”

Ehrich played Fenmore Baldwin on Global’s “The Young and the Restless” from 2012 to 2015.