Mandy Moore And Milo Ventimiglia Return To The Set As ‘This Is Us’ Resumes Production

Production on several Los Angeles-shot TV series is starting to resume after being halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One that fans have been waiting for with bated breath is “This Is Us”, which resumed filming this week.

Mandy Moore shared footage from the set to her Instagram stories on Thursday, posting a series of videos of the safely distanced production.

Moore began her big day at 4:33 a.m., sharing a video of her in an eye serum mask in the wee hours of the morning. She also shared several videos of her and her fellow cast and crew members wearing masks and other PPE.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mandy Moore shares footage from the first day back on set of "This Is Us" as production resumes on Thursday #ThisIsUs #MandyMoore pic.twitter.com/qWezIPCOtP — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 24, 2020

Of course, later in the day Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced she’s pregnant with their first baby.

And by the looks of it, Moore’s real-life pregnancy will work its way into the filming of the new season’s storyline.

Series creator Dan Fogelman shared a photo of socially distanced, masked-up stars Moore and Milo Ventimiglia back at work filming a scene for “This Is Us” on Thursday. It appears they were shooting a scene in which they’re flashing back to when Rebecca Pearson was pregnant with triplets.

Meanwhile, filming in the midst of a pandemic is clearly not without its challenges, with Fogelman jokingly writing in the Twitter caption, “A 2020 television sex scene.”

Earlier this week, their TV son Sterling K. Brown shared his feelings about returning to the “This Is Us” set during a virtual appearance on Global‘s “The Talk”.

“I am so excited,” said Brown. “Listen, when you have to go six months without doing that thing you love and then there is an opportunity to do it and safely, all the precautions that have been put in place — it’s one of the safest places that you can be.”

The season 5 premiere of “This Is Us” is scheduled to debut on Oct. 27.