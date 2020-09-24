Henry Cavill Won’t Be Filming Anything For Zack Snyder’s New Cut Of ‘Justice League’

Reports this week indicated that director Zack Snyder is reassembling the cast of “Justice League” for some reshoots for his upcoming “Snyder Cut” of the 2017 superhero film, which will be re-edited into a four-part limited series for U.S. streaming service HBO Max.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Snyder will be filming new footage with stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

However, it looks like Cavill apparently won’t be doing any additional filming.

In an interview with Collider, Cavill insisted he won’t be donning his Man of Steel uniform one more time.

“Not shooting anything additional. No. It’s all stuff that has been already done,” he said.

“Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production,” Cavill added. “Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since ‘Justice League’ came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me… I’m now just watching the party.”

Snyder was forced to step down as in the midst of filming due to a family tragedy, with “Avengers” director Joss Whedon brought in to complete the film. The end result, however, received mixed reviews, with those who’d seen Snyder’s original cut of the movie declaring it to be far superior to what ended up being released.

The four-part “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” will debut in spring 2021.